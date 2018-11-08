Judge grants peace order against Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Jonathan Carney

A district court judge has granted a temporary peace order against Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Jonathan Carney, according to court records.

District Court of Maryland Judge Catherine Chen on Monday ruled a peace order against Carney was enforceable after he allegedly threatened a Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra employee.

Baltimore Symphony principal oboist files sexual harassment complaint against concertmaster »

The complaint alleges that on Oct. 31 at about 8:30 p.m., Carney approached the employee in the lobby of the First English Lutheran Church in Baltimore’s Guilford neighborhood, where the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra had been rehearsing. In the court documents, the woman alleged Carney verbally attacked her.

“You have a lot of nerve coming here after what you did. You had no right to say what you said, and you will be hearing from my lawyer,” Carney said, according to the peace order application. “Your teacher … will never work again, and you will never see the light of day when I’m finished. Don’t even think about coming to the concert tomorrow night. I don’t want you there. I don’t want you anywhere near me.”

Chen ordered Carney not to threaten the petitioner, not to contact her, not to enter her residence, and to stay away from the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, according to court documents.

The woman did not immediately respond to requests for comments Thursday by The Baltimore Sun. Neither did Carney, his attorney Neil Ruther or Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra President Jeffrey Parker.

The BSO declined to comment.

The order is effective through Nov. 13, when another hearing for the final peace order is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.The peace order came less than two months after BSO principal oboist Katherine Needleman filed a sexual harassment complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the BSO related to Carney. Needleman’s complaint alleged Carney retaliated against her after she rejected his advances in 2005, and that the orchestra subsequently allowed a hostile work environment.

Peace orders differ from protective orders, which provide relief to victims of domestic abuse. Peace orders apply to victims of other types of abuse, including those who fear harassment, stalking, destruction of property and other harm.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Smith contributed to this article.

