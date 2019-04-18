Wait for it: Leslie Odom Jr.'s performance with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is postponed to July 5

Singer Leslie Odom Jr., known for his Tony Award-winning portrayal of Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” has postponed his performance with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra until July.

The orchestra wrote on social media that the concert, originally scheduled for April 26 at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, will now be performed July 5 at 8 p.m “due to the artist’s scheduling conflict.”

The orchestra wrote those with tickets for the April performance can use the same tickets to attend the July concert, and that additional tickets are on sale.

Anyone with questions can contact 877-276-1444 on Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC