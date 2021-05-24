Where to watch the 4th of July fireworks in Maryland

The Catonsville 4th of July Committee has tentatively scheduled fireworks for July 3, as long as the committee can get all of the permits certified. The Fourth of July parade will be held rain or shine, starting from Frederick Road and Montrose Avenue at 3 p.m. July 3. A Family Fun Fest is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Catonsville High School, followed by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. In the event of precipitation, fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. July 4.