Baltimore Symphony Orchestra suspends concertmaster Jonathan Carney after peace order filed against him

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has suspended concertmaster Jonathan Carney after allegations surfaced of Carney’s “inappropriate behavior” toward another orchestra’s employee, according to a statement from BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome.

BSO management decided to suspend Carney after it came to the group’s attention Thursday that Carney allegedly threatened an employee of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. A judge granted a peace order filed against Carney on Monday as a result of the Oct. 31 incident.

The peace order followed sexual harassment allegations by BSO principal oboist Katherine Needleman, who filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the BSO related to Carney. Needleman’s complaint alleged Carney retaliated against her after she rejected his advances in 2005, and that the orchestra allowed a hostile work environment.

“After a comprehensive independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior towards another musician in our own orchestra, we made it clear to Jonathan Carney that we would not tolerate inappropriate behavior, whether verbal or physical,” Kjome said in a statement. “In our view, Mr. Carney was not forthcoming about this current allegation.”

A hearing for the final peace order is scheduled for Tuesday and Carney will be suspended without pay through at least Tuesday, according to the BSO.

Other BSO musicians, including associate concertmaster Audrey Wright, will serve as concertmaster in upcoming BSO shows, according to the orchestra.

Carney could not immediately be reached for comment. His lawyer declined to comment until he learned more about the suspension.

This story will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan