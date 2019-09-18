Advertisement Advertisement Arts Entertainment Ambassador Theater bought by developer Sep 18, 2019 | 2:27 PM Ambassador Theater photos Next Gallery PHOTOS Black superheroes on display at Reginald F. Lewis Museum Advertisement Arts Food & Drink Where to enjoy a drag brunch in Baltimore By Oyin Adedoyin Jul 9, 2019 Hamilton comes to the Hippodrome Filming HBO TV mini-series in Canton 11 summer seasonal drinks to sip in Baltimore Peabody’s inaugural sensory-friendly concert See the finalists for Baltimore's Sondheim Artscape Prize of 2019 John Waters exhibit at the BMA "Hateful Things" exhibit at Reginald F. Lewis Museum