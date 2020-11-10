Baltimore’s Wide Angle Youth Media matches students' ‘hustle’ with real world experience

Lendl Tellington, 33, a documentary filmmaker, got his first taste of filmmaking with Wide Angle Youth Media, and went on to teach other young people in the program. He is currently an artist in residence at Creative Alliance, and is working on a documentary involving his family's history. Behind him are family photographs and documents that encompass the legacy of three generations of Black single mothers. Nov. 5, 2020. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)