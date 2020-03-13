What’s canceled, postponed or changed in Baltimore arts and entertainment due to the coronavirus

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: All concerts and public events scheduled to take place through March 21 are canceled at both the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and The Music Center at Strathmore. “We are committed to the safety of our patrons, musicians and staff, and we believe that it is our responsibility to make this difficult decision at this time...In addition to inviting patrons to exchange into future programs, we are also deeply appreciative to those patrons who would consider donating their tickets to support the BSO at a pivotal time in our transformation,” BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome said in statement.