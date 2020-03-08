Monday Jazz Jam
Acclaimed music organization An Die Musik gives jazz fans a peek into the scene’s rising stars at this twice-a-month concert series. Watch bassist Alex Meadow from New York and Peabody student trombonist Christian Hizon tear up the stage. March 9, 7:30 p.m at An Die Musik, 409 N. Charles St. $5-$8. andiemusiklive.com.
Incidental Monuments: Designing with Discards
With signs of climate change all around us, the works in this exhibition incorporate found and recycled materials to explore the impact of waste. Pieces from students sit alongside those of established artists like Amy Brener and Agustina Woodgate. March 10-14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goucher College’s Silber Art Gallery, 1021 Dulaney Valley Rd., Towson. Free. goucher.edu.
Heart Bones and Hunter Hooligan
Sean Tillmann of Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis of A Giant Dog team up to tour behind their unique form of indie pop as Heart Bones. Baltimore-based electro-dance artist Hunter Hooligan opens. March 10, 7 p.m. at Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St. $12. themetrogallery.net.
Top Secret
The concept behind this comedy showcase is deceptively simple: stand-ups must try to kill by telling jokes that their fellow performers wrote for them. See what hilarity ensues from the unexpected. March 11, 9 p.m. at The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St. Free. facebook.com/thecrownbaltimore.
Horse Lords
This Baltimore-based instrumental rock ensemble celebrates the release of their new record, “The Common Task,” with a show that promises to be as rhythm- and genre-bending as the album itself. March 12, 9 p.m. at the Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St. $10-$12. theottobar.com.
Visions of the Future
MICA’s vice president of strategic initiatives Sheri Parks moderates a panel with local artists Valeria Fuentes, Phaan Howng and Kate Reed Petty that explores women’s agency and narratives in the future. March 11, 7 p.m. at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s central branch, 400 Cathedral St. Free. prattlibrary.org.
Morgan State at the Walters
See some of tomorrow’s rising stars early as students from Morgan State University’s fine and performing arts department perform with music instructor Dr. Samuel Springer. March 12, 7 p.m. at the Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St. Free. thewalters.org.
Migrations and Meaning(s) in Art
MICA photography chair Deborah Willis curates this exhibition featuring nearly 30 artists wrestling with the complex history of migration. It traces the concept from the time of enslavement and emancipation in the U.S. to global examples and the present anxieties around immigration and beyond. Through March 15 at the Meyerhoff Gallery at MICA, 1303 W. Mt. Royal Ave. Free. mica.edu.
Maryland Scholastic Exhibition
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and School 33 Art Center recognize the teenage honorees of the Maryland State Scholastic Art Competition with this special, multimedia exhibit.Through April 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at School 33 Art Center, 1427 Light St. Free. school33.org.
Mahler Symphony No. 3
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and soon-departing conductor Marin Alsop perform the Romantic composer’s most famous symphony. They get a little help from the University of Maryland College Park Concert Choir and Peabody Children’s Chorus. Anticipate an epic performance. March 13 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. bsomusic.org.