Bachelor Boys Band
Looking for a band for your wedding? Just want a solid Monday date night? The Bachelor Boys Band has your back. Come see them perform and dance like you would at your own ceremony. March 2, 8 p.m at Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St. Free. bachelorboysband.com.
Mini Hip Hop Debates
Always wanted to talk and debate about hip hop but don’t have the friends to do it? Come to the Mini Hip Hop Museum, which hosts the second of five debates about rap history and culture. Tuesday night’s topic: the 20 best sophomore albums. March 3, 7:30 at the Mini Hip Hop Museum, 805 E. Baltimore St. $5.05. instagram.com/minihiphopmuseum.
David Brooks and D. Watkins
New York Times columnist David Brooks and acclaimed Baltimore writer D. Watkins host a conversation that pushes the audience to think about Baltimore’s strengths, weaknesses and needs as if it were a book character. This one promises to provoke new thinking about our city’s problems and solutions. March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s central branch, 400 Cathedral St.. Free. prattlibrary.org.
MINKA, The Creachies and Insatiable High
A mix of pop, funk and psychedelia takes the stage as Baltimore artists The Creachies and Insatiable High share the stage with Philly-based band MINKA. Get your dancing shoes for this one. March 4, 7 p.m. at The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St.. $5. facebook.com/thecrownbaltimore.
Esther & The Dream of One Loving Human Family
Seamstress Esther Nisenthal Krinitz turned to embroidery to navigate the traumas of her childhood during the Holocaust. About 19 years after her works world premiered at the American Visionary Art Museum, they return for a new five-year installation (with her family’s support) that places Krinitz’s embroideries in conversation with others who create out of the pain of genocide. Through March 3, 2024 at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. $9.95-$15.95. avam.org.
Migrations and Meaning(s) in Art
MICA photography chair Deborah Willis curates this exhibition featuring nearly 30 artists wrestling with the complex history of migration. It traces the concept from the time of enslavement and emancipation in the U.S. to global examples and the present anxieties around immigration and beyond. Through March 15 at the Meyerhoff Gallery at MICA, 1303 W. Mt. Royal Ave. Free. mica.edu.
Mayu Saeki and Warren Wolf
It’s a night of jazz at An Die Musik as Japan-born flautist Mayu Saeki performs in concert with Baltimorean multi-instrumentalist Warren Wolf on piano. March 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m at An Die Musik,, 409 N. Charles St. $10-$20.. andiemusiklive.com.
‘Wicked’
The hit musical that reinterprets “The Wizard of Oz" from the derided witches’ perspective finishes its 2020 run with five shows (one on Friday and two each on Saturday and Sunday) at the historic Hippodrome Theatre. March 6, 8 p.m.; March 7, 2 and 8 p.m.; March 8, 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 N. Eutaw St. $70-$266.50. 410-837-7400. baltimore.broadway.com.
Orchid Show
They’re beautiful, fragrant and taking the spotlight at the Maryland Home and Garden Show’s second weekend. See the Maryland Orchid Society crown the best growers and their flowers, then buy some from the hundreds of orchids available. March 6 and 8, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and March 7, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Rd., Timonium. $3-$12. mdhomeandgarden.com
Maryland Scholastic Exhibition
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and School 33 Art Center recognize the teenage honorees of the Maryland State Scholastic Art Competition with this special, multimedia exhibit. It launches on March 6 with an opening reception from 4-8 p.m. Through April 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at School 33 Art Center, 1427 Light St. Free. school33.org.