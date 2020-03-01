Seamstress Esther Nisenthal Krinitz turned to embroidery to navigate the traumas of her childhood during the Holocaust. About 19 years after her works world premiered at the American Visionary Art Museum, they return for a new five-year installation (with her family’s support) that places Krinitz’s embroideries in conversation with others who create out of the pain of genocide. Through March 3, 2024 at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. $9.95-$15.95. avam.org.