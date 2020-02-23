Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour
The iconic Canadian singer brings the ferocity of her Las Vegas show to downtown Baltimore for her first U.S. tour in over a decade. Expect hits like “Because You Loved Me” and the Oscar-winning “Titanic” soundtrack cut, “My Heart Will Go On.” Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore. $49.50-$229.50. 410-347-2020. royalfarmsarena.com.
Blackbeard’s Breakfast
This landmark Baltimore county craft brewery invites fans to its cozy Halethorpe taproom to try the Blackbeard’s Breakfast imperial porter, a potent beer brewed with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company beans and aged in bourbon barrels. Those who make the trip can try a special draft-only version that tastes like tiramisu. Feb. 28, 3-11 p.m. at Heavy Seas Taproom, 4615 Hollins Ferry Rd., Halethorpe. 410-247-7822. hsbeer.com.
Frozen Harbor Music Festival
'90s ska legends Reel Big Fish headline a lineup of dozens of rock, hip hop and other genre’s acts across nine stages. Get hot at the Inner Harbor’s biggest wintertime music event. Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m through Mar. 1 at 1:30 a.m. at Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Pl. $20-$225. 410-727-5483. powerplantlive.com.
Squeeze performs
The legendary British pop band behind such hits as “Tempted” and “Hour Glass” come to The Hall at Live! for a set filled with chart-toppers and back-catalog alike. You’ll be “tempted” to buy tickets for this one. Feb. 29 at 8 p.m at the The Hall at Live!, 7002 Arundel Mills Cir. #7777, Hanover. $39.50-$495. 1-855-563-5483. livecasinohotel.com
The Rose Kings
The state’s premiere home and garden expo hosts the reigning monarchs of rose gardening. Watch Chris VanCleave and Brian Puckett, who’ve been touring garden shows across the country, talk about the best and most sustainable ways to grow this traditionally beloved style of flower. Feb. 29 at 12 p.m., Mar. 1 at 3 p.m., at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Rd., Timonium. $10-$12. 410-863-1180. mdhomeandgarden.com
Morgan James
Broadway and soft music star Morgan James comes to The Soundry in Columbia for a laid-back set of tunes that, if her career provides any hint, will include a mix of singles and covers from your favorite artists. Also expect songs from her new album, “Memphis Magnetic.” Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. at The Soundry, 10221 Wincopin Cir., Columbia. $22.50-$27.50. 443-283-1200. thesoundry.com
Bishme Comartie’s fashions
The Maryland Historical Society begins its new monthly showcase of local designers by exhibiting works from “Project Runway” winner and street style expert Bishme Comartie. Cromartie, who was a finalist on the 17th season the Bravo TV show, “Project Runway,” will have a pink gown on display that is similar to one he designed on the show in tribute to Baltimore. Through Mar. 29. Operating hours from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. The Maryland Historical Society, 201 West Monument St., Baltimore 410-685-3750. mdhs.org.
‘Adorned: African Women and the Art of Identity’
An exhibition of two dozen works from sub-Saharan Africa, dating to the 19th and 20th centuries, when women were creating “works in clay, cloth, and beads, stitching and firing the art of everyday life.” Includes pieces from Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Chad. On display through June 19 at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. Free. artbma.org.
'The Hutzler’s Experience
Talk about a stroll down memory lane! Hutzler’s department store was a giant of Baltimore retailing for well over a century, operating from the corner of Howard and Lexington streets until 1989. Through the end of 2020, the Maryland Historical Society, 201 W. Monument St., will be re-creating the Hutzler’s experience through this exhibit, with displays of products and ephemera from the store, plus employee uniforms and handbooks, drawings, behind-the-scenes videos and even items from the beloved Tea Room at the Towson store. $6-$9 museum admission, free for kids under 3. mdhs.org.