The Maryland Historical Society begins its new monthly showcase of local designers by exhibiting works from “Project Runway” winner and street style expert Bishme Cromartie. Cromartie, who was a finalist on the 17th season the Bravo TV show “Project Runway” will have a pink gown on display that is similar to one he designed on the show in tribute to Baltimore. Through March 29. Operating hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m Sunday. 201 West Monument St., 410-685-3750. mdhs.org.