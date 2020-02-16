Looking for events to fill your calendar? Tired of that same old bland dinner outing? Add the following events to your roster.
Fashion at the Maryland Historical Society
The Maryland Historical Society begins its new monthly showcase of local designers by exhibiting works from “Project Runway” winner and street style expert Bishme Cromartie. Cromartie, who was a finalist on the 17th season the Bravo TV show “Project Runway” will have a pink gown on display that is similar to one he designed on the show in tribute to Baltimore. Through March 29. Operating hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m Sunday. 201 West Monument St., 410-685-3750. mdhs.org.
Belgian and Sour beer festivals
Max’s Taphouse, one of Baltimore’s best-regarded craft beer bars, hosts a pair of festivals dedicated to rare Belgian and sour beers, respectively, this weekend. Max’s features over 200 Belgian drafts during the first festival, through Sunday, as well as more than 60 sours on draft Monday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m., free entry, at Max’s Taphouse, 737 S. Broadway, 410-675-6297. maxs.com.
Adventures in the stacks
Stop by one of the nation’s most revered university libraries for this choose-your-own-adventure experience. You won’t otherwise get to see the George Peabody Library or other Johns Hopkins University collections quite like this. Tuesday-Thursday, starting on the hour every hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., George Peabody Library, 17 E. Mount Vernon Place. inthestacks.org.
Jazz at the Walters
Many of the nation’s greatest jazz musicians come out of the Peabody Institute’s jazz department. Take the chance to see them for free when Peabody at the Walters: Jazz brings the swing to the Walters Art Museum. Thursday at 7 p.m. at The Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St. Free. 410-547-9000. thewalters.org.