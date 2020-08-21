In leadership shakeup at Baltimore’s Reginald F. Lewis Museum, Wanda Q. Draper to return as executive director

In a shakeup at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, Wanda Draper is coming back to lead the Baltimore institution just over a year after retiring.
Out is director Jackie Copeland, who took over the role in 2019. She called the position “the capstone of my career.”
The leadership change was confirmed by Draper via email as well as a spokesperson for the museum. She did not say whether Copeland was fired or resigned.
The Pratt Street institution is currently closed because of COVID-19.
Copeland, who could not immediately be reached for comment, had been key in getting the once-beleaguered museum on track since joining its staff.
But so had Draper, who had helped boost revenues, fulfilling a state requirement to generate $2 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. The year before Draper took over the museum, it generated just $473,490 in revenue.
Draper’s departure in 2019 came as a surprise to many. At the time she said she wanted to spend more time with her family.
“I wish I had gotten this job when I was 50 and it was easier to keep running at this pace. But it has been becoming increasingly difficult to balance my job with my personal responsibilities,” she told The Baltimore Sun last year. “I have two grand-babies in Saudi Arabia that I’ve never seen.”
Previously, Draper developed her business acumen as WBAL-TV 11′s director of programming and public affairs. Prior to that she managed community affairs and visitor services for the National Aquarium.
