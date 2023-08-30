Rapper Travis Scott to bring his ‘Utopia’ tour to Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rapper Travis Scott is set to launch a 28-city tour later this year that will include a stop in Baltimore. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images )

Mega rap star Travis Scott is bringing his new Utopia-Circus Maximus tour to Baltimore, Live Nation announced late Tuesday.

The Grammy-nominated artist will perform in concert Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena downtown.

The 28-city tour kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina in Oct. 11 and ends in Toronto on Dec. 29. The tour “will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience,” Live Nation said.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at travisscott.com. Ticket prices were not released but ticket resellers were already listing prices ranging from $165 to $760.

Scott premiered his latest album, “Utopia” in Italy on Aug. 7 at the ancient Circus Maximus, a historic stadium in Rome that once welcomed some 150,000 spectators to its famed chariot races. The album was his third to debut at No. 1, according to Billboard, and also became only the second rap album to top the charts in 2023, garnering 1.5 billion streams.

“[Utopia] continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade,’” according to the news release from Live Nation.

Known perhaps as widely for his relationship with Kylie Jenner (the couple broke up earlier this year) as for his chart-topping accomplishments as a rap artist, Scott is the subject of a Netflix documentary, “Look Mom I Can Fly” that follows his rise to stardom.

The tour comes nearly two years after tragedy struck at Scott’s Astroworld Festival concert in Houston, where 10 people died during a crush in the crowd of some 50,000 concertgoers. The festival, named for the “Astroworld” album released by Scott in 2018, had been a sellout event for three years in the Houston native’s hometown.

According to Live Nation, $2 from every concert ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, which benefits Houston youth through scholarship programs.