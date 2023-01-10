Mayor appoints high-ranking BOPA staffer as new arts and culture advisor

Tonya R. Miller Hall, chief marketing and promotion officer for Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, describes changes to Artscape in 2023 during a press conference at the Parkway Theatre in October 2022. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Mayor Brandon Scott is creating a new role dedicated to cultural and artistic programming within his administration as the board of directors for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts continues to weigh the future of its CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer.

Scott announced Tuesday that he has appointed Tonya Miller Hall, the chief marketing officer for BOPA, to be the senior advisor for arts & cultural affairs in the mayor’s office. In the role, Hall “will work… with our cultural and artistic leaders to develop a fresh perspective and strategy for revitalizing our communities and harnessing Baltimore’s rich artistic talent and cultural assets to enhance the quality of life for all residents,” according to the news release. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Hall’s appointment represents a possible step toward transitioning responsibility for city festivals such as Artscape, Light City and the Baltimore Book Festival away from BOPA and into the hands of city agencies. Scott has threatened to pull city funding for BOPA and end Baltimore’s relationship with the quasi-public arts organization if the board does not remove Sawyer as BOPA’s head by Jan. 15.

Mounting pressure on BOPA began after the organization announced last week that Baltimore’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade would be canceled for a third year in a row. A later statement from the arts group suggested the mayor’s office made the decision to cancel the event, prompting Scott to tell BOPA’s board that he had “lost confidence” in Sawyer’s ability to lead the organization.

The mayor then announced on Twitter Sunday night that the MLK Day parade would be happening, after all.

Tuesday, Scott expressed “disappointment” that the board has not yet made a decision on Sawyer’s future with the organization.

“Given the recent turmoil and disruption within the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA), leading to instability within the arts and culture community, my unwavering support for preserving Baltimore’s vibrant cultural heritage and ensuring the success of important events such as the MLK Day Parade remains unchanged,” the mayor said in a statement. “Despite my disappointment in the Board’s decision to not immediately remove Donna Drew Sawyer as CEO of the organization, I am firmly committed to ensuring the continuation of high-quality, inclusive arts and culture programming in our city.”

Hall could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. A spokesperson for BOPA also could not be reached for comment.

Hall most recently was chief marketing and programs officer for BOPA, and previously was a fixture at City Hall, where she served as the executive director of Charm TV, according to her LinkedIn. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Reporter Mary Carole McCauley contributed to this story. This story will be updated.