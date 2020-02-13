Sam Mungo, managing director of the Peabody Opera Theatre, has been collaborating with Pintér, Kéméncy and their translator Patrick Mullowney (who also did the English translation of the libretto), for the better part of three years to bring the production to Baltimore. He described the work as having a “House of Cards” feel to it: The story chronicles the tensions between a corrupt governor’s personal and public lives after he discovers that his wife has been cheating on him with a female Olympic champion. But that’s just the beginning, as the governor and his posse scramble to contain scandals and secrets of their own.