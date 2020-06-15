No sage words for this moment in history | COMMENTARY

The latest one that I learned about, Aaron Sutton, wanted to be an engineer — just like my son — and was also, of all things, a musician, a rapper. The confluence of similarities, the irony of why he was home in the first place — for safety from the virus — it shakes me to the core. The unfairness of it all, the very predictability of it all! I want to scream at the entire world! Here is a son who is no longer with us and my heart bleeds as a mother.