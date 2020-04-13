Lessons Parents Can Learn From Our Forced Togetherness

The children are at the ages where this total upheaval of their normal way of life leaves them totally unfazed. Sure, they’ve had to adjust to school-at-home —with some bumps along the way— but they absolutely love having us home with them more. Their days have taken on an old-school summer break kind of schedule: wake up later, stay up later, barely get dressed, scrounge for snacks, figure out how to entertain yourself when boredom inevitably strikes.