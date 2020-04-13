Lessons Parents Can Learn From Our Forced Togetherness

So here we all are. In the house, with nowhere to go, washing our hands 900 times a day, waiting for this nationwide coronavirus quarantine to be over.
Here we are.
[Drums fingers on table. Looks around room.]
Yup. Here we are.
We’ve played approximately 4,376 games of “Clue” and “Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.” We’ve walked every street in the neighborhood and compared all the neighbors’ houses to ours.
We’ve baked and baked and baked and baked and then decided maybe we should walk the neighborhood some more to avoid becoming the next subjects of “My 600-lb Life.”
We’ve relaxed the screen time rules and extended the outdoor time. The kids binge-watched “Hey Jessie.” We binge-watched “Tiger King.” We’ve YouTubed and TikToked and FaceTimed and Zoomed (and Zoomed some more). We’ve read books and completed a puzzle.
We’ve wiped the handles and the light switches and the door pulls with Clorox. We made makeshift face masks out of handkerchiefs and hair ties. We’ve read just enough about the coronavirus to consider ourselves informed but not so much as to freak ourselves out.
And still, here we are.
In the house.
I confess to being ambivalent now about this whole shelter-in-place way of living.
At first, I was panicked. I’m an extrovert, a doer, a home-is-the-place-you-go-to-change-clothes-before-the-next-activity kinda girl.
But then I settled into a quiet bliss — a state a friend calls “radical acceptance” — where I realized how much less stressful my weekends had become, without the hamster wheel of piano lessons, soccer practice, swim classes, French instruction, Brownies, Jack and Jill of America activities, hair and nail appointments, grocery shopping, board meetings and Target runs.
Working at home means I 'm beginning my work day earlier and never really off-the-clock, but I can start dinner well before my normal time of 7 p.m., which left time at the end of the day to truly relax before bedtime.
Not to mention, I haven’t used my iron in three-plus weeks. [I did briefly attempt to use my ironing board as a desk after sitting on my bed with my laptop for nine hours a day proved treacherous for my back. But that turned out to be an ergonomic fail. Don’t try this at home, kids.]
The children are at the ages where this total upheaval of their normal way of life leaves them totally unfazed. Sure, they’ve had to adjust to school-at-home —with some bumps along the way— but they absolutely love having us home with them more. Their days have taken on an old-school summer break kind of schedule: wake up later, stay up later, barely get dressed, scrounge for snacks, figure out how to entertain yourself when boredom inevitably strikes.
There’ve been fewer meltdowns, and more moments of creative play. With more time on their hands, the little one learned how to ride her bike without her training wheels, and the boys are braving biking the neighborhood without me always knowing exactly where they’ve gotten to [and not worrying about it either.]
And sometimes all five of us are squeezed into the kitchen or onto my king bed, each doing something different — but together.
The togetherness, come to find out, has been really nice.
But. Here we are, still in the house.
And it wears on me sometimes.
There’s a funny video on Twitter where a mother is verbally professing her enjoyment of being home with her husband and children while holding up poster boards scrawled with her silent protests. “Help!” one of the cards says. “They make me cook and clean all day!” “I want to leave.”
I sent it to all the mothers I knew and we laughed because it resonated. Our modern way of parenting is at odds with the slowed-down, home-and-hearth ethos brought about by this pandemic. We love our families but, virus or no virus, we miss some of our freedoms.
When this is over [soon??] and our calendars are again color-coded with playdates and bookclub and baseball league and Girls’ Nights Out, the trick will be to remember that what we once thought was impossible to achieve is actually not.
We can be here, in the house, with nowhere to go, together.
And the togetherness – unforced – can be really quite nice.
Tanika Davis is a former Baltimore Sun reporter who works in communications at Constellation. She and her husband have twin 9-year-old sons, an 8-year-old daughter, a perpetually messy house and rapidly appearing gray hairs. She also needs a nap. She can be reached at tanikawhite@gmail.com. Her column appears monthly.