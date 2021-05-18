‘Tamron Hall’ came to Baltimore to showcase some of city’s notable figures. The resulting show airs Tuesday.

An episode of “Tamron Hall” filmed recently in Baltimore will air Tuesday at 3 p.m. on WBAL-TV.
It will feature Mayor Brandon Scott and other prominent Baltimore-area people, including photographer Devin Allen, Orioles pitcher John Means, poet Kondwani Fidel and author D. Watkins.
“I’m lucky enough to throw out the first pitch at the Orioles game … I briefly interviewed Mayor [Scott]. We talked about his push to encourage people to get vaccinated. We talked about some of the goals he has for the city,” said Hall, host and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show.
Hall, then a student at Temple University in Philadelphia, took her first trip to Baltimore with friends in the late 1990s. She and her girlfriends were looking for a short trip, she said.
She’s been filming her show in the studio in New York since September, she said. As some of the COVID-19 restrictions eased, she learned that around 70% of people will take a trip this summer — and that trip could be about three to four hours away from their home.
“Honestly, we looked at the map because I’m a new mom, and I look for places that I can take my son and things to do. Baltimore came up on top of the list,” said Hall, who arrived in Baltimore on May 7 and left two days later. “I believe it was the number one choice, to be honest with you, for proximity and things to do — things that would be available.”
With 30 years of experience as a broadcast journalist, Hall has lived in several cities, including Chicago.
She is the first Black woman to co-host the “Today” show on NBC, a position she held from 2014 to 2017. “Tamron Hall” premiered two years later.
The show normally features conversations with everyday people, cooking tips, celebrity interviews — such as the cast of the comedy show “Run the World.”
More than 300 episodes have aired.
“I didn’t know what would come,” she said of starting the show. “I come from a family who reminds me that there are so many people who do what I do — but it’s our work ethic, it’s our intention, it’s the way we approach whatever occupation that we pursue that makes the difference.”