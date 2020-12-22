How Baltimore and Morgan State influenced the writer/director of Netflix Christmas movie ‘Jingle Jangle’

Being a student at Morgan State University, no one ever told me what I couldn’t do. The first time I went to professor Clinton Holmes, I wanted to be a writer and he said “Why don’t you write a play?” I said “OK.” I wrote a play and gave it back to him and he said “This is pretty good, young man, you might have a career in this.” Now, I’m sure it was the worst play ever written, but he never told me I couldn’t soar as a writer. So, when it came time to do this movie, I’d never done a musical on film, I’d never done digital effects, I’d never done a digital piece, I’d never done any of that. But I remembered back in Morgan that no one said what I couldn’t do and so it gave me the courage, the confidence to knock it out and here we are now.