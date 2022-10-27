WBAL anchor Stan Stovall sets retirement date after more than 50 years in broadcasting

Stan Stovall, the WBAL-TV news anchor who has become one of Baltimore broadcasting’s most familiar faces, will retire in November after more than 50 years in the news business.

The station announced Thursday that the veteran journalist’s last newscast of 11 News at 6 p.m. will be on Nov. 23. Stovall, 69, first announced his plans to retire in 2021.

The announcement follows Stovall’s recognition by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which inducted the anchor into its Gold Circle in September. The honor recognizes broadcast journalists who have spent more than a half century in the industry, and has only been awarded to 23 people.

“It was a crowning achievement and tribute to an extraordinary career featuring outstanding contributions not only to WBAL-TV11, but to the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland,” Dan Joerres, president and general manager of WBAL-TV 11, said in a statement.

Stovall kicked off his broadcasting career in 1970 when he was just 17 years old. He broke records from the start, becoming the first African American TV news reporter in the state of Arizona and, a year later, the youngest TV news anchor in the country at the age of 18, according to a biography on WBAL’s website.

Stovall first joined WBAL in 1978 as the primary anchor for the weekday evening editions of 11 News, a position he held for five years. He rejoined the station in April 2003 as co-anchor of the weekend edition of 11 News Today, and quickly rose through the ranks, earning a promotion to co-anchor of the weekday editions of 11 News Today and 11 News at Noon less than six months later. In December 2013, he was named co-anchor of 11 News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., the show he now hosts with co-anchor Deborah Weiner.

In addition to anchoring in Baltimore, Stovall has also worked in St. Louis and Philadelphia. He spent 13 years as the primary evening news anchor at WMAR-TV in Baltimore before returning to WBAL.

Stovall’s career has taken him to Southeast Asia, where he reported on the civil war in Myanmar as a freelance journalist, as well as to Central America, the former Soviet Union and to Vatican City, where he reported on Baltimore Archbishop William Keeler’s elevation to the College of Cardinals.

In his spare time, Stovall competed as a bodybuilder, earning titles like Mr. Maryland and Mr. Delmarva.

WBAL will mark Stovall’s final month on the job by featuring career highlights from his decades in the business. The tributes, scheduled to start in early November, will be shared on TV as well as on the station’s social media platforms, according to a news release.