‘Society’s Cage’ art installation, a reflection on racism and violence, opens Monday in Baltimore

Visitors will see orientation panels that offer data. Once inside, people are encouraged to hold their breath to see how close they can get to the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck. Schroeter said visitors are asked to record a short message to share with friends and family that includes how long they went without breathing and offers reflections on the entire experience. Messages can be shared on social media using #SocietysCage.