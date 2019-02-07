At Walters Art Museum, a 19th-century prayer book connected to computer pioneers

It’s exquisite, this little 19th-century Christian prayer book — not the least because its pious and conventional appearance disguises a breathtakingly innovative idea.

The petite volume is bound in navy blue goat skin that’s roughly as long as the average woman’s hand and not quite twice as wide. The pages are made from a dove gray silk that practically shimmers in even the low light of the Walters Art Museum’s library. Every visual element on the pages — the figures of saints, margin details and minuscule letters — was woven on a jacquard loom in silk threads so fine that individual strands can barely be seen without magnification.

A one-room exhibit running through April 28 called “Woven Words: Decoding the Silk Book,” explores how the construction of this collection of devotions foreshadowed the development of the computers that 130 years later have become indispensable to our lives.

“It’s mind-blowing,” marveled Lynley Herbert, the Walters’ associate curator of rare books and manuscripts.

“This book is so beautiful and so austere. It was this hoity-toity object that took six years to make. But it has so many connections to us now. This is the first book that ever was made on a computer. That’s really amazing.”

The Silk Book rests in a transparent display case in a fourth-floor gallery and is open to one page with especially lavish illustrations. The exhibit also includes handwritten books containing the trade secrets of weaving on a Jacquard loom and a video made by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum showing how the loom works. Visitors can pick up a sample of Jacquard silk, touch punch cards once used on a Jacquard loom and linger over tablets in the gallery that display the fully digitized Silk Book.

As Walters director Julia Marciari-Alexander put it: “We hope this exhibit will inspire our visitors to think about other ways in which art and science converge in their lives.”

In 1801, the exhibit explains, the French inventor Joseph Marie Jacquard figured out how to automate the expensive and labor-intensive method of weaving complicated patterns onto cloth. Before the 19th century, two workers were required to weave a pattern, Herbert said: the first to operate the large and heavy loom and the second to create the pattern by manipulating the vertical warp threads, pulling them up at varying intervals so that the different colored horizontal weft threads showed through.

Jacquard devised a system in which a design such as a fleur-de-lis was first painted onto gridded paper. The decoration on each tiny square was then “translated” into a set of instructions contained on a series of punch cards, with the holes in the cards determining which warp threads were pulled up by metal hooks and when. The punch cards were stitched together in the proper order and fed into the loom.

“It was really revolutionary,” Herbert said. “It allowed weavers to mass produce more complex textiles for less money so more people could own them.”

More than 80 years later, three Frenchmen known today only as R.P.J. Hervier, J.A. Henry and A. Roux set out to push the limits of the new technology by using the loom to create an almost unimaginably complex object: a woven manuscript modeled on a medieval book of prayers with elaborately figured borders that depicted miniature images of the Madonna, the birth of the Christ Child and the Crucifixion.

It took six years and 50 false starts, Herbert said, and required up to 500,000 punch cards — one for each of the near-invisible silk threads.

The result was a sensation in a World’s Fair already chock-full of treasures. The Silk Book won its creators a grand prize, elevating them to the status of fellow top award winners Louis Comfort Tiffany (though he was honored for his work in silver, not his famed stained glass) and the portrait painter John Singer Sargent.

Fifty copies of the book were reproduced, and the Baltimore art collector Henry Walters bought two, one for himself and one for his sister, Jennie Walters Delano. It’s Delano’s original copy that’s now on view.

“These books were so fragile,” Herbert said. “Only a handful have survived.”

It’s one thing to devise a system of punch cards to manufacture woven cloth. It’s quite another to envision other ways in which those punch cards might be used. The visionary imaginative leap that eventually resulted in the machine on which these words are being typed was the result of a great — and unlikely — scientific collaboration.

In 1833, a middle-aged inventor and banker’s son named Charles Babbage met Lord Byron’s teenage daughter at a party. Babbage showed the then-17-year-old Ada Lovelace a small prototype of a computing machine called an “analytical engine” that he was working on that was inspired in part by the Jacquard loom.

“Babbage had a meticulous mind, and he brought a kind of 18th-century mentality to performing calculations,” said James Essinger, a British author who has written three books on Babbage, Lovelace and the Jacquard loom and is working on a fourth. “In 1821, he had a epiphany and realized that mathematical and scientific tables could be created by a machine.”

Lovelace was entranced — and that was the beginning of a partnership that Essinger likened to the world-changing collaboration nearly a century and a half later between Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

“Babbage was a brilliant inventor, but he never grasped the Jacquard loom as dynamically as Ada did,” Essinger said. “He was not the visionary that she was.”

Babbage’s design was so good that he almost succeeded in getting one of his analytical engines built despite the obstacles he strewed in his own path. An Italian engineer was so impressed with Babbage’s design that he wrote an article about it for a Swiss journal in French, which was the scientific language of that era.

Lovelace translated the article into English — but added 20,000 words of “Notes” outlining her own ideas.

“She knew that as a woman, she couldn’t get away with writing an article containing her own ideas because no one would take her seriously,” Herbert said. “The way she got around it was by publishing her Notes to the article about Babbage’s work. Her Notes made the article about three times longer.”

It was Lovelace who foresaw the analytical engine’s potential for uses other than mathematics — for instance, for composing music. Lovelace wrote that it “might act upon other things besides number... the Engine might compose elaborate and scientific pieces of music of any degree of complexity or extent.”