With healing rituals passed down from her Panamanian family, Baltimore shaman creates art wrapped in medicine

During the artist’s childhood, her grandmother taught her rituals based in Yoruba practices in the kitchen of their Brooklyn brownstone. De la Brown learned about herbs and how to use crystals — some that she’s had since she was 3. When her Catholic school classmates took Nyquil for a cold, de la Brown was told to hold a rabbit, do a ritual dance and put stones in a pot. She also felt a divide on spirituality. For Catholics, she saw that rituals were tied to gilded statues, altars and grand cathedrals. At home, she learned it was holistic.