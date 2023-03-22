Circus to return to Baltimore in November — minus the animals

Acrobats, dancers and unicyclists from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will perform six shows in Baltimore this November in the traveling circus’s first tour returning from a six-year hiatus.

The shows at CFG Bank Arena will include aerial stunts such as a crisscross flying trapeze, multiple performers on a triangular high wire and a trampoline bouncing both bicycle and unicycle riders into the air, but will not feature elephants and other animals, who were retired before the circus’s eventual closure in 2016.

“To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families,” Kenneth Feld, the chair and CEO of Ringling owner Feld Entertainment, said in a statement. He described the result of the rebranding a ”massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

The re-imagined circus features 75 performers from around the world, as well as enhanced technology such as directional sound placing focus on parts of the arena through sonic spatial technology.

The six performances in Baltimore will run from Nov. 24 to 26, with two afternoon shows each day.

Tickets are available online and at the box office at CFG Bank Arena.