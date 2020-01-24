* “Seascape,” April 29, 2021-May 16, 2021. Playwright Edward Albee won the second of his three Pulitzer Prizes in drama in 1975 for this absurdist work exploring the perils of communication. Retired couple Nancy and Charlie visit the beach and discuss problems in their relationship. The humans are unexpectedly joined by two giant lizards, who have abandoned their life in the ocean and are preparing to relocate to terra firma. What the reptiles learn from the couple about life on land almost drives them back into the water.