Rap star Post Malone celebrates new album release for ‘Austin’ at Sound Garden in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Post Malone’s new album “Austin” debuts today worldwide but the singer marked the occasion at The Sound Garden in Fells Point.

The platinum-selling artist celebrated the release with fans at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in Baltimore, appearing at a meet-and-greet event for a local record shop.

Advertisement

Malone hung out overnight at The Sound Garden in Fells Point, drawing blocks-long lines of fans who waited hours to meet the Grammy-nominated singer behind top hits like “Circles,” “Congratulations,” “Rockstar” and more.

Fans who purchased vinyl or CD copies of the new album, which is titled with the singer’s real first name, were able to get pictures with their “Postie,” as he’s known to some followers.

Advertisement

The record store posted video on its social media Friday showing some snaps from the debut event. The store said Post Malone was on-site meeting fans for hours, leaving around 7 a.m.

Sound Garden, named among the best record stores in the country by Billboard, opened in 1993 and is marking its 30th anniversary.