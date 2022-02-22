Johns Hopkins curators investigate musical mystery linked to Edgar Allan Poe

In reality, the document — a piece of sheet music titled “Mr. Po” and bearing the intriguing inscription: “ascribed to my wife, Mrs. Poe, by E.A. Poe: 1835. Richmond, Virginia: editor” ― is nearly certainly a forgery, though a definitive determination has not yet been made. But, it would be a forgery so audacious and without any obvious motive that it amounts to a mystery in its own right.