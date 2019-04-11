Peabody's first 'sensory friendly concert' shows how arts venues make space for people on the autism spectrum

Midway through his teens, Will Swartz realized that borrowing someone else’s voice could help him find his own.

Last weekend, the 16-year-old boy with the dark blond hair sat down at a piano in Johns Hopkins University’s prestigious Peabody Institute and played the opening chords of the beloved 1967 standard, “What a Wonderful World.” Suddenly and startlingly, the great Louis Armstrong’s famous and distinctively gritty rendition came from the mouth of this white kid in the three-piece suit

The impression was so convincing that it was tempting to look around the Mount Vernon conservatory to find the hidden stereo. When Swartz finished, about 180 people erupted in clapping and foot-stomping. As is his way, Swartz didn’t explicitly acknowledge the applause. But, a slight smile played around his lips.

Later, Swartz said he listened to the recording over and over for several years. He was mesmerized by the melody and by the way Armstrong’s intonations communicated a hard-won appreciation of life. Last summer, as Swartz was preparing to perform with The Musical Autist troupe at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, he realized he could modulate his own voice to sound like the jazz legend.

“It opened up opportunities for me to share my inner musical self,” said Swartz, adding that he’s working on adding Elvis Presley’s gorgeous growl to his repertoire.

The Sensory Friendly Concert at the Peabody Conservatory is presented by The Musical Autist, and the concert includes performers with and without autism.

That was just one of many revelations of Peabody’s inaugural sensory-friendly concert, an event in which musicians on the autism spectrum perform and interact with a neurologically diverse audience.

Some behaviors common to people on the spectrum (such as vocalizing to the music) aren’t well tolerated at classical concerts, theatrical performances or film screenings. As a result, people on the autism spectrum are often barred from many performances. The Annapolis-based Musical Autist is at the forefront of a movement to change that; the advocacy group’s two mottos are “equal access to the arts” and “hand flapping allowed.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, autism is a neurological variation that is characterized as a developmental disability. Typical behaviors of people on the spectrum include focusing deeply but narrowly on a particular topic, a heightened sensitivity to light and sound, delayed language development, difficulty reading nonverbal cues and repetitive movements. The Center for Disease Controls estimates that autism occurs in between 1 and 2 percent of the population.

“A typical concert is a quiet, sit-still event,” said Kerry Devlin, a music therapist on Peabody’s staff and a Musical Autist board member. “There are so many rules to follow. You’re not supposed to clap between movements or before the soloist is done performing. You’re not supposed to walk up towards the stage or vocalize during the concert.”

Autism advocates thought that was a shame, since studies have shown that audience members on the spectrum often possess musical abilities that greatly surpass those in the general population.

In 2011, Musical Autist co-founder Christy Joy Shiloh devised the idea of a “sensory-friendly concert.” Not only would these events showcase musicians who were on the spectrum, they would provide accommodations for autistic audience members.

People who felt overwhelmed by loud sounds in the middle of a concert could retreat to a quiet room outfitted with blankets and a therapy ball, or put on noise-muffling headphones. People who needed to be in motion when hearing music could wave colorful scarves, dance in front of the stage or squeeze rubber toys.

Most important, the performers would learn to accept unusual behaviors from audience members who might, for example, want to curl up on the floor beneath a piano to feel the instrument’s vibrations.

“We are not working with people on improvement therapy or to try to normalize them,” Shiloh said. “We want to help them lead quality lives.”

Peabody Associate Dean Sarah Hoover said it’s increasingly crucial for professional musicians to learn how to make their concerts accessible to a wider population, so she wanted the event to include an ensemble of students who aren’t on the spectrum themselves but who could be trained to interact with audience members who were. After a round of auditions, the slot went to Peabody’s Bulliet Trio: Ellen Gruber (oboe), Yoshi Horiguchi (double bass) and Mafalda Santos (cello).

“Today’s concert is a great way of why I love my job,” Hoover said at the event. “We plan to offer these sensory-friendly concerts every year.”

The three graduate students began the concert by telling funny, personal stories and lingered long after the event had ended to chat with audience members and demonstrate how their instruments worked.

“I started playing the oboe when I was 12,” Gruber told the audience. “And for years, my mother told me I sounded exactly like a duck.”

In the eight years since The Musical Autist was founded, other arts organizations have taken their cue from the advocacy group to add sensory-friendly events to their lineups ranging from live theater performances to art museum visits to special movie showings. But for people on the spectrum, it’s the concerts that matter the most.

Studies have provided data backing up “the savant syndrome” depicted in such popular movies as the 1988 Oscar Award-winning “Rain Man,” which featured a character with the uncanny ability to count hundreds of objects in an instant. Many people on the autism spectrum possess an exceptional skill in areas such as math, art or music that’s out of proportion to the level at which they function in other aspects of life; some researchers have described it as “islands of genius.”

The exceptional attribute that seems to occur most often in autistic populations is the ability to distinguish between extremely similar musical frequencies. According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, “superior pitch discrimination is arguably the most replicated peak of ability in autism.”

The relationship between autism and this particular island of genius is complex, at least partly because most of the studies to date have involved fewer than 100 participants.

On the one hand, not everyone on the spectrum is gifted at distinguishing pitches, while some people who are not autistic excel at this task. On the other hand, superior pitch discrimination occurs far more frequently in people on the autism spectrum than it does in the overall population.