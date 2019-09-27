See Aztec dances, folkloric performances, marching horses and more at Baltimore’s Parade of Latinx Nations

The terms focus on geographic location unlike Hispanic, which was first introduced in the 1970 U.S. Census and is now used as a blanket term to describe people with origins in majority Spanish-speaking countries. Still, it’s difficult to encompass the multicultural and ethnically diverse identities of people from these regions into one umbrella term because of Latin America’s complex history that intersects with indigenous people, European colonization, African slavery, and global immigration patterns. That’s why Angelo Solera and other community leaders wanted to educate the public on what it means to be Latinx through the parade and their non-profit, Nuestras Raices, Inc.