5 things to do to before summer ends in Ocean City

It’s August already and the end of summer is nearing for you sunbathers and beach lovers, but before you put away your sunscreen, here are five things to do to close out your summer in Ocean City.

Visit Ocean City Taco Festival

(Foxys_forest_manufacture / Getty Images )

Enjoy local eats and live entertainment at the Ocean City Taco Festival Aug. 5-6. The festival will take place in the Ocean City Convention Center and feature over 20 taco and food vendors, giant margarita bars, a tequila expo tent, a hot chili pepper eating contest, family games, carnival activities and more. According to the event website, taco vouchers can be purchased at stations throughout the festival grounds and exchanged for all food items. The food vendors will accept only vouchers, not cash. However, bars at the festival will accept only cash and ATMs will be available. General admissions tickets are $9.99 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and VIP tickets are $49.99 (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

See the Ultimate Vegas Variety Show

For arts and entertainment lovers, The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show, starring premiere celebrity impersonators the Edwards Twins, is coming to Ocean City Convention Center on Aug. 12. Anthony and Eddie Edwards comedic talents have been featured on “Ellen,” “The Today Show,” and Golden Globe award-winning series, “The Kominsky Method.” The brothers use makeup, prosthetics and clothing to bring some of Hollywood’s greatest stars to stage such as Sonny and Cher, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. For tickets, visit the Ocean City Performing Arts Center website.

Party at Marlin Fest

A fish is weighed in at the 40th annual White Marlin Open in Ocean City. (Rachael Pacella, For The Baltimore Sun)

From Aug. 7-11, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can attend the third annual Marlin Fest held on the beach at the Ocean City inlet. The event coincides with the long-running White Marlin Open, which is marking its 50th anniversary.,. Witness the largest billfish tournament in the world with live music, beach tennis, food and drinks, corn hole tournament and a livestream of the fishing tournament weigh-ins. Pets are not allowed at this event and remember to bring an ID if you plan to purchase alcohol.

Watch the Ocean City Film Challenge

Presented by the Art League of Ocean City Center for the Arts, the sixth annual Ocean City Film Challenge will take place Aug. 19. The challenge is held by the Ocean City Film Festival as an opportunity for filmmakers to create a short film no longer than 15 minutes in or about Ocean City. Contestants compete for a chance to have their work inducted in the Ocean City Film Festival catalog. For more details, visit ocmdfilmfestival.com.

See new heights at the Ocean City Balloon Festival

The flame of a gas burner helps inflate a hot air balloon. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

The Ocean City Balloon Festival from Aug. 25- 27 at 12637 Ocean Gateway, will feature tethered hot air balloon rides, fly-aways, live music, food trucks, artists and crafters and more, according to the festival’s website. It’s only a half a mile away from the boardwalk and a great late-summer family fest. For ticketing details visit ocballoonfest.com.