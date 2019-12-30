Get your dog in a ThunderShirt; it’s time for the New Year’s Eve Inner Harbor fireworks display.
The 15-minute show will ring in 2020 from a barge in the water. The event is held by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts; fireworks are set to music and choreographed by Pennsylvania’s Pyrotecnico.
Below, our guide on where to watch them, what time to arrive and how to get there.
Where should I watch the fireworks?
According to BOPA, the best views will be from the Inner Harbor promenade, West Shore Park (aka, the grassy spot by the Science Center) and Rash Field.
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will stay open until 12:30 a.m., so you can skate late and watch the fireworks from the ice.
You can also check out Canton Waterfront Park or Federal Hill Park. The latter, a former military outpost, is an ideal viewing spot to watch the city’s fireworks. Arrive early to claim a seat.
Hate crowds? Try Middle Branch Park. The former auto junkyard just across the Hanover Street Bridge offers sweeping view of the waterfront landscape, the biggest swath of natural shoreline in the Baltimore Harbor.
Or catch the views from the comfort of an Inner Harbor restaurant like the Rusty Scupper, which is hosting its annual party with dancing, dinner and champagne.
What time should I get there?
The celebration begins at 9 p.m. with a performance by Rufus Roundtree and Da B’more Brass Factory at the amphitheater at Pratt and Light streets.
Just before midnight, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young will lead the official countdown to a 15-minute pyrotechnics display.
How should I get there?
Metro SubwayLink and Light RailLink service is extended for one hour after the fireworks display. LocalLink and CityLink buses run on a regular schedule New Year’s Eve and holiday schedule Jan. 1. All routes of the Charm City Circulator are also extended until 1 a.m.
If you’re driving, save yourself some stress by reserving a parking spot in advance at baltimoreparking.com.