Such loaded questions reflect the core of her brand, the captivating, web-based persona she has developed for her more than 750,000 subscribers. On topics ranging from gender and sexuality (“Pronouns,” “Beauty,” “Transtrenders,”) to internet culture and politics (“Incels,” “Are Traps Gay?,” “Why the Alt-Right Is Wrong,”) she often plays the parts of several characters, each with a persuasive, often contradictory, point of view. This requires not just sharp, tactical writing and video editing but also distinct, at times grandiose, costumes complete with their own head-to-toe looks. Whether she’s Marie Antoinette boasting a giant headpiece of tight, stacked blonde curls or a nude creature of the woods adorned only in stick-on butterflies, her transformations never appear sloppy or half-baked, her logic never porous or hollow.