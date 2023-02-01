Moonrise Festival tickets go on sale Friday, dates announced

Tickets for Moonrise Festival, the annual celebration of electronic dance music held at Pimlico Race Course, will go on sale this Friday, organizers announced in a news release.

The two-day festival will be held at Pimlico on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, Insomniac, a Los Angeles-based production agency and Club Glow, a D.C.-based promotions company announced.

Moonrise, an EDM festival which transforms Pimlico into a galaxy-like atmosphere with scores of DJs and other musical acts split among multiple stages, returned last year after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lineup for the festival’s eighth iteration this year is not yet announced. In previous years, Moonrise has hosted headliners such as Afrojack, Kaskade, Zed’s Dead, Excision, Lil Uzi Vert and Run the Jewels.

Tickets for this year’s Moonrise will go on sale at noon Friday, and will cost from $165 to $275 plus taxes and fees for a range of admission options.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.