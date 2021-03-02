Michel Modell wants name removed from Baltimore’s Lyric, severing family’s relationship with theater

Michel Modell said it had been her in-laws’ understanding that their name would remain in perpetuity. It wasn’t until her husband, former Ravens president David Modell, died in 2017 and she took charge of the family’s charitable gifts that she realized no such agreement existed. In a letter to The Sun, Ed Brody, a former chair of the Lyric and friend of Art Modell’s, wrote: “Never was it mentioned between Pat, Art and me that the naming rights would be in perpetuity.”