Today, the 34-year-old represents the catastrophically injured as a trial attorney in Washington D.C. and speaks about his life and work all over the country. Through all of this work, he carries a deep understanding of spinal cord injuries’ physical and psychological tolls. He recalled times in the hospital when he, physically unable to vocalize his immense fear or loneliness, pushed his chin under his neck brace and forced the ventilator that helped him breathe out of his neck — all just so he could experience human connection when the nurses inevitably came.