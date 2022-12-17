Maryland Film Festival to scale back operations

The Maryland Film Festival announced via a press release on Saturday that given dramatic and continuing shifts in the film industry and in the habits of filmgoers, it has decided to scale back operations to focus on developing a new business model and plan that will sustain the organization over the long-term. As part of this decision, the Parkway Theatre will pause screenings, programs, and events in early 2023.

The organization earlier announced the postponement of its 2023 film festival, with plans to mount a memorable 25th anniversary festival in the spring of 2024.

According to a press release, the decision of the Board of Directors to further scale back operations allows the Maryland Film Festival to prioritize a planning process – with the support of a consultant, where necessary – that will chart the future trajectory of the organization, the annual film festival, and the operations of the Parkway Theatre. The organization will reduce its staff and focus its time and resources on building and implementing a sustainable business model that responds to the challenges of the post-COVID landscape and the interests of filmgoers and the broader Baltimore community. The Maryland Film Festival organization owns and operates the Parkway Theatre.

“After a difficult few years, we fully reopened the Parkway Theatre in 2022, excited about the promise of audiences returning and our future as a vibrant hub for film and media,” said Sandra Gibson, executive director of the Maryland Film Festival. “The slow economic recovery, challenges and changes in the film industry, and shifts in movie-going habits have thwarted our efforts, despite extraordinary initiative from our team. We are disappointed that we need to pause this work, but understand the decision and the importance of developing a plan that will support our community and the passions of artists and audiences.”

“This isn’t just about numbers,” said Scot Spencer, chair of the festival’s Board of Directors. “It’s about a building, a neighborhood, an organization, and a mission. We have brought moving art and a community service in a beautiful venue to the people of Baltimore, with people who are from, and of Baltimore. Our question is how we continue to do all of those things given the time, circumstances, and environment we find ourselves in.”

This story may be updated.