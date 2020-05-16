Ellicott City resident wins Washington College’s Sophie Kerr Prize

“Best part of golf is the smoking: sneak a cigar from grandaddy’s bookcase — rolled as fat as your thumbs-up knuckles — and toilet paper wrap it, zip it in your tampon bag in the valuables pouch (velvet lined and “waterproof” slippery as dew) closet to the top of the on the underside of your lime-green golf bag, hidden. Save it for the fairway — eighth hole, farthest from the starter’s — when the grass carpet flattens, thins, and pools muggy green water and grey mud for the larvae’s wriggles and fits. Light it like a sermon. Crouch prostrate between those puddles — red flag blurring in the smoke, in the heat of the afternoon — and spell your name before the exhale. This is a gentleman’s game. Take pleasure in the bug’s repulsion.”