Classical music station WBJC host Mark Malinowski will be ‘out of commission’ for several weeks for bone marrow transplant

Mark Malinowski, morning host for classical music station WBJC-FM, will be off the airwaves for several weeks this summer for a bone marrow transplant at Johns Hopkins, he announced this week.

The 91.5 FM host said in a post on the station’s website that after feeling poorly last November, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He is now in remission, following treatments, and able to get the transplant.

“It is a long procedure,” Malinowski said, “and will take me out of commission for the entire month of July, and the first part of August. Believe me when I tell you that I would much rather be in the studio every morning sharing the world’s greatest music with you, but I need to do this so that I can continue to share that great music with you in the coming years.”

He thanked listeners for the support they’ve shown over the years and said he would be back “just as soon as possible.”

Malinowski’s website bio says he is a Detroit native who was studying music until his draft number was called. In the U.S. Navy, it said, he served as a broadcast journalist with the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service. He also worked as a newspaper editor, photographer and public affairs officer, it said.

It adds he enjoys video games, especially the “Sword and Sorcery games,” plays piano “poorly” and writes “bad poetry.” He’s a huge Sherlock Holmes fan, it said, and enjoys chess.

Malinowski did not immediately return a request for comment sent by a Baltimore Sun reporter on Saturday afternoon.