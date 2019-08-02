Baltimore DJ Maria Dennis moving from Mix 106.5 to 101.9 FM

Radio DJ Maria Dennis is moving from her home of more than two decades at Mix 106.5 to join Today’s 101.9 FM this week.
In a Facebook post, Dennis wrote that she’ll be making the switch Friday and will be hosting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at her new Baltimore location.
“Mix 106-5 has been my homes for the last 20+ years and I’m nervous but so excited to move down the hall,” she wrote, alluding to the fact that the stations are owned by the same company.
Dennis was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood and bone marrow cancer, in March 2014 and given a 50-50 chance of surviving.
While she returned to the airwaves in 2015 after she was declared cancer-free, a chromosomal abnormality means she will have to undergo chemotherapy for the rest of her life.
She addressed her diagnosis in her Facebook post, writing that when she was diagnosed, “Mix 106-5 listeners had my back and supported me 100% through all of it.”
“For that, I’m forever grateful!” she wrote. “I’m not going away, just a little bit down on the dial.”