Former Maryland U.S. Sen. candidate, whistle-blower Chelsea Manning will publish her memoir in 2020

The New York-based publisher Farrar, Straus & Giroux announced Monday on its Facebook page that it will publish a new memoir next year by Chelsea Manning, a whistle-blower and former candidate for Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat.

“The New York Times just broke the news that Chelsea Manning is writing a memoir, which we'll be publishing winter of 2020!” the brief post notes. It then quotes from an interview that Manning gave to the newspaper:

"I’m really opening myself up to some really intimate things in this book, some really very personal moments."

Chances are there will be a lot for her to discuss.

Manning, a former U.S. Army Intelligence officer, was released from a northern Virginia jail last Thursday after she was held for two months for refusing to testify before a federal grand jury investigating WikiLeaks, the online site founded by Julian Assange that has released millions of classified documents. Previously, she served seven years of a 35-year sentence in military prison on a conviction of violating the Espionage Act. Manning was convicted of having given about 750,000 diplomatic cables and classified Army reports to Assange’s organization; U.S. President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in 2017.

But Manning’s taste of freedom could be short-lived; she has received a subpoena to testify again this Thursday, and has indicated that she will once again defy the court order.

Manning previously was known as Bradley Manning. Following her 2013 conviction, she announced that she was transgender and was changing her name to Chelsea. In 2018, Manning challenged incumbent Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, but lost the election.

Though several books have been written about Manning and although she has granted extensive newspaper interviews, the memoir appears to be the first time she’ll be telling her story in her own words.

