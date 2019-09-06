Street mural removal for Madonnari Arts Festival reveals rift in Little Italy

The removal of the “Liberty” mural, a painting by Baltimore artist Donald Tyson El of a bald eagle carrying an American flag in its beak and the Statue of Liberty’s torch, angered Giovanna Blattermann, a longtime neighbor who had commissioned the mural. Blattermann, whose family owns Cafe Gia Ristorante, acknowledged that she didn’t get a permit for it, but it was one of several beautification projects she’s taken on, like the Italian flag-painted fire hydrants and “Piccolo Italia” art on some corners.