Light City and Baltimore Book Festival are combining this year. Here’s a preview of what to expect.

Details for the combined festival are still being finalized, but BOPA is bent on expanding the offerings — especially of the book festival, which will be growing from last year’s three days, which attracted an estimated 100,000 visitors, to 10 days encompassing two weekends. The footprint of the festival itself will be bigger; while last year’s took place on the west and south shores of the Inner Harbor, the 2019 version will also extend to Pier 5, with 150 exhibitor and dealer tents set up. And in an effort to avoid some of the vagaries of the weather, all author appearances and presentations will be held in the Literary Salon’s new indoor location, at the IMET Columbus Center, 701 E. Pratt St.