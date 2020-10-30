New Reginald F. Lewis Museum exhibit highlights ‘Good Trouble’ of recent racial justice protests in Maryland

This was the task that veteran curators and art world leaders Leslie King-Hammond and Lowery Sims took on when they began collecting material for “Make Good Trouble: Marching for Change,” the new exhibit they guest curated at Baltimore’s Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture. On its surface, “Make Good Trouble" is mainly a catalog of signs, photos and other materials from the protests that swept Maryland — and the world — after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May. But it also recognizes its place as just the most recent chapter in the centuries-old history of resistance to anti-Black racism in the United States.