Group asks Maryland AG to block sale of three works by BMA, including Andy Warhol’s ‘The Last Supper’

Nearly two-dozen art lovers are asking that top Maryland officials to block the Baltimore Museum of Art’s proposed sale of three artworks, including Andy Warhol’s “The Last Supper.”
The letter was sent Wednesday night to Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith. It asks them to halt the planned planned private sale of the Warhol painting as well as the Oct. 28 auction of Clyfford Still’s “1957-G” and Brice Marden’s “3.”
The document also asks Frosh to “undertake an investigation” of alleged improprieties regarding how the museum decided to part with these three particular artworks, and why it did not seek competitive bids before selecting the auction house that will handle the sale.
“There were irregularities and potential conflicts of interest in the sales agreement with Sotheby’s and the process by which staff approved the deaccessioning,” the letter says, adding that the Warhol, in particular, “is likely being sold, or already has been sold, at a bargain-basement price.”
The letter is a response to the Oct. 1 vote by the museum’s board of trustees to sell the three works to fund diversity initiatives, including staff salary increases. Museum director Christopher Bedford said the three works were expected to fetch around $65 million.
Leading the list of signatures were the names of attorney Laurence J. Eisenstein, a former BMA trustee and chair of the museum’s contemporary acquisitions committee, and Constance Caplan, former BMA board chairwoman.
In the past four years, Bedford has implemented a series of sweeping changes designed to make the museum more welcoming and accessible to a diverse audience and artists.
Though previous decisions made by the museum’s board have been criticized by art world insiders — including a 2018 auction of seven artworks for $16.2 million that included five less significant Warhol paintings — the letter reflects the first significant public challenge to Bedford’s administration since he was appointed director of the Baltimore museum in 2016.
A spokeswoman for Frosh said: “We typically don’t comment on complaints to our office or actions we may or may not take in response to complaints.”
Latest Arts
Neither Bedford nor Wobensmith could be reached immediately for comment.