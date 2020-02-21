For Brownlee, it’s also not a coincidence that he’s able to turn his attention to such projects at this point in his life. “I wasn’t doing this in the beginning of my career,” he said. “A lot of people know me [as] the bel canto guy. But I needed to establish that first. Now, because of the cache I feel I’ve built up, I am able to expand and do passion projects, things that are heavy on my heart or things that I just really enjoy doing.”