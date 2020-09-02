Kanye West dines at restaurant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

At first Gretchen Gordon didn’t believe what — or rather, who — she was seeing.
He was too short, she told herself. He couldn’t be Kanye West.
But the man had come to Gordon’s Eastern Shore restaurant, Latitude 38, with an entourage — four cars, to be exact. As the man descended from a Mercedes into the quaint bistro on Tuesday at lunchtime, security detail in tow, the restaurateur started to believe it.
“My bartender was like ’No, no. That’s him.” Gordon said.
Buzzing, Gordon shuffled into her office in the back. She Googled Kanye West’s height. 5′ 8″.
It was Gordon who cooked West’s meal: a hot roast beef sandwich topped with cheddar cheese and crispy onion rings. The rapper also ate fish and chips, she said.
“It was awesome,” Gordon said. “I’ve never cooked for a celebrity. My bartender and I, we were just on cloud nine.”
The group was seven people in total, Gordon said, so they sat at two different tables. State regulations prohibit more than six people per table for indoor dining areas. They entered with masks on, Gordon said.
“I think they were friends,” Gordon said. “They were laughing and singing. They had a great time.”
West’s security detail sat outside the restaurant in Oxford, and they ordered lunch, too, Gordon said. They confirmed that the Grammy award-winning rapper, the voice behind “Gold Digger,” the man behind Yeezys, was sitting inside.
But, of course, the recent discourse about West has been altogether different. In July, the music and fashion star announced his intent to run for president, but his scattershot campaign has been clouded by questions about its legitimacy, and about West’s mental health.
After a chaotic July rally in South Carolina, during which West claimed that revered abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves,” West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, took to social media, where she spoke about West’s struggles with bipolar disorder.
“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” Kardashian wrote. “Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.”
Over the past several years, Kanye has made headlines for increasingly outlandish statements, including during his now-infamous meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in 2018, during which he expressed support for the president in a confusing string of monologues, while sporting a Make America Great Again cap.
But West’s political hopes seem far from realization. According to a Monday CNN article, West is on the ballot in 11 states, which make up a total of 83 electoral votes. 270 are needed to win the election. West has missed the filing deadline or had his application denied in the majority of states, including Maryland. But his campaign has gone to court over ballot disputes, and is gathering signatures in some of the few remaining states where he could still make it on the ballot in November, the CNN article continued.
But ballot deadlines and campaign rallies didn’t seem to be the focus at West’s lunch on Monday.
As Gordon reflected on the day, her mind wandered to a previous brush with celebrity, at her old waterfront restaurant in Annapolis, when a star stopped by on a super-yacht. It was probably 10 years ago, Gordon said, but, ironically enough, it was none other than Kim Kardashian, now Kim Kardashian West.