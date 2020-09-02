Kanye West dines at restaurant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

But West’s political hopes seem far from realization. According to a Monday CNN article, West is on the ballot in 11 states, which make up a total of 83 electoral votes. 270 are needed to win the election. West has missed the filing deadline or had his application denied in the majority of states, including Maryland. But his campaign has gone to court over ballot disputes, and is gathering signatures in some of the few remaining states where he could still make it on the ballot in November, the CNN article continued.