BSO’s Jonathon Heyward to become music director of Lincoln Center’s summer orchestra, Mostly Mozart

NEW YORK — Jonathon Heyward will succeed Louis Langrée as music director of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Orchestra, which will be given a new and as yet undetermined name by the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old conductor, who is music director designate for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, will start a three-year contract in 2024, the performing arts organization said Wednesday.

Founded in 1966, the Mostly Mozart Orchestra, a summertime ensemble, has had a reduced presence in Lincoln Center’s summer programming in recent years. Lincoln Center in 1996 cut the Mostly Mozart schedule from seven weeks to four. The orchestra gave 15 performances last summer. There are 14 scheduled this summer, including 12 in renovated David Geffen Hall.

Heyward will work with Shanta Thake, Lincoln Center’s chief artistic officer, to integrate the orchestra into the larger Summer for the City festival.

Langrée, 62, is entering his last summer as music director, a position he assumed in 2003. He replaced Gerard Schwarz, who had been music director since 1984.

Heyward made his Lincoln Center debut leading the Mostly Mozart Orchestra last August in a program featuring superstar violinist Joshua Bell.

He becomes music director of the BSO in 2023-24.