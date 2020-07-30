Baltimore comedian Jason Weems’ new special and album, ’Unknown,’ to debut on Amazon Prime

Weems was a rising star in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia stand-up scene even before his asthma attack forced a break from performing. He has performed at the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in Montreal and reached the semi-finals on two seasons of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” “Unknown” is his second broadcast comedy special, after the independently released “Vol. 1: Intellectual Property.” He said that he wants the special to shine a spotlight on the city and its Black artists, adding that he created the special with an entirely Black production crew.