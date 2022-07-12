James D. Thornton named chairman of board for Baltimore Museum of Art

The Baltimore Museum of Art on Tuesday announced it had elected James D. Thornton to be the museum’s 26th Board Chair. He will be the first person of color to lead the BMA board.

“I am extremely honored to follow in the footsteps of so many accomplished board chairs who played pivotal roles in establishing the Baltimore Museum of Art as a cultural anchor over the past 108 years,” said Thornton in a news release.

The appointment comes shortly after BMA director Chris Bedford resigned earlier this year to take a position to lead the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Thornton, a museum board member since 2004, succeeds Clair Zamoiski Segal, who held the position for seven years. Segal will remain on the board and continue as co-chair of the committee responsible for selecting a new museum director.

“My commitment is to continue to build on both our strong artistic program and our social equity and diversity work across the institution,” said Thornton, who is managing director of Thorwood Real Estate Group and also serves as a member of the Harford County Planning Advisory Board.

The BMA also announced that Virginia K. Adams, Sam Callard and Paul L. Oostburg Sanz will join the group of 36 active board members.