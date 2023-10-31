Iron Maiden to play at CFG Bank Arena in 2024; New Kids On The Block will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Vocalist Bruce Dickinson leads Iron Maiden at the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 5, 2022. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune)

A pair of pioneering musical groups that achieved worldwide success in the 1980s will visit Maryland next year.

Iron Maiden is stopping by Baltimore next fall on “The Future Past Tour.”

The English heavy metal band will play CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 12, 2024.

“To be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan favorites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band. The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year,” band manager Rod Smallwood said in a news release.

A fan club presale will start Tuesday at 10 a.m. The general sale will start at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

New Kids On The Block will play Merriweather Post Pavilion as part of “The 2024 Magic Summer Tour.”

New Kids On The Block -- Donnie Wahlberg, from left, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight and Danny Wood -- perform July 10, 2022, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. (Lisa Claire/courtesy photo)

The pop quintet from Massachusetts will perform in Columbia on Aug. 16 along with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“The true magic of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create and re-create with our amazing fans each night,” actor and band member Donnie Wahlberg said in a news release.

A fan club presale starts Wednesday. The general sale will start at 10 a.m. Fridaythrough Live Nation.